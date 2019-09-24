Shopping malls, movie theatres in Visakhapatnam to provide free parking

In a move that is likely to ease the burden on pockets, the authorities in Visakhapatnam have directed the managements of shopping malls and movie theatres in the city to provide free parking to their visitors.

In this regard, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Meena, on Monday, held a meeting with the representatives of malls and theatres at the Police Commissionerate. Addressing the meeting, the Police Chief reportedly stated that it is the duty of the managements to provide parking space to the visitors to their malls or theatres.

Mr. Meena further mentioned that citizens have been complaining of numerous malls and theatres in the city for collecting undue amounts of the parking fee. The police directed the managements to waive off the parking fee and provide free parking to the visitors, failing which, cases would be registered.

Agreeing to comply with the directives, the owners sought a week’s time before implementing the same. With the police officials giving a nod to the request, shopping malls and movie theatres in Vizag are thus expected to provide free parking to their visitors from Monday.

The development provides a respite to the individuals who have found fault with the theatre and mall managements charging a high fee from the visitors for parking in their premises. “Providing free parking has been a long due promise. The latest move by the city police is appreciable. Hope it’s brought into effect by all the theatres and malls,” shares Ramakrishna, an IT employee in the city.