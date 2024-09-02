This 2 September is a special birthday for actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan as his dream of serving the people was fulfilled after his Jana Sena Party scored a landslide victory in elections making him the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. A slew of service activities marked his birthday. Pawan Kalyan battled for years to taste the success. He struggled a lot for the survival of the party.

Besides being a fighter, Pawan Kalyan has a penchant for fun and enjoys it a lot when on the sets.

Though looks reserved, silent and calm going most of the time, he likes to make people laugh whether it was during the election campaign or in the Assembly or during interaction with a cross-section of people.

During the election campaign, gathering at a meeting went into splits of laughter when he had imitated YSRCP chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy. Similarly, the other day, Pawan Kalyan made Ministers and MLAs in the Assembly laugh louder when he remarked that despite being harassed by the YSRCP government, R Raghuramakrishnam Raju went to Jaganmohan Reddy and talked to with a ‘lot of affection.’ Similarly his comments against the then MLA Roja and YSRCP leaders in a lighter vein shows his love for fun.

In cinemas too, the comedy scenes acted by Pawan Kalyan like those in Gabbar Singh were well received by the audience. As it is his birthday today, here’s to remembering the lighter side of Pawan Kalyan!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu