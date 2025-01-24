The Visakhapatnam police are on a relentless chase to track down a fraudster posing as an IAS officer, creating ripples of concern across North Andhra. A woman, pretending to be an IAS officer, created chaos while making statements that she was a relative of political leaders.

The Visakhapatnam police have identified the woman as Amrutha Bhagya Rekha. It is said that Amrutha and her husband committed several frauds in Visakhapatnam. Three teams under the leadership of DCP are continuing their search in different places in North Andhra.

Visakhapatnam CP Shankhabrata Bagchi said that the culprit along with her husband, is involved in many financial frauds. He said, two victims have been identified. It is predicted that many victims have been duped so far.

Man posing as IPS officer beside Deputy Chief Minister

In December, the government of Andhra Pradesh accorded elevated security for the Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. While Pawan Kalyan was granted Y-category security by the home department and intellectual bureau, a bizarre incident shook everyone after his visit.

While the Deputy Chief Minister was on a tour in the agency area, a man posing as be IPS officer was seen right beside Pawan Kalyan all along the stretch. Surprisingly, no one doubted his credentials, fake police uniform and fabricated IPS badge.

A few police constables even clicked pictures with him. Later when the photos caught the attention of the police department, the department identified the man as a fake IPS officer who was not even a part of the police department.

After the report went viral, Home Minister Anitha took action and gave strict orders against the culprit.

