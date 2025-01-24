How many times have you stumbled upon an incredibly fascinating snail or crab at the beaches of Visakhapatnam? The first thing that might come to mind is to capture and save a snapshot of them in your phone’s photo gallery, but that shouldn’t be it! If you are someone who loves to explore and photograph marine life (or if you simply have a curious mind), here is your chance to stand out and create an impact with your pictures through India’s largest intertidal bioblitz happening in Visakhapatnam from January 26 to February 4!

But first, what is an intertidal bioblitz?

An intertidal bioblitz is an organized event where scientists, naturalists, and the general public work together to explore and document the biodiversity in the intertidal zone—a coastal area between the high and low tide marks. During this event, participants search for, identify, and record all types of living organisms, including algae, invertebrates, fish, and plants, often using tools like cameras and identification guides.

These events typically happen during low tide when the intertidal zone is most accessible, and they aim to raise awareness about marine ecosystems, collect valuable ecological data, and encourage community engagement in conservation efforts.

Starting January 26, Coastal Conservation Foundation (CCF), East Coast Conservation Team (ECCT), Wilded, Wildlife Conservation Through Research & Education (WCTRE), Sea Trust, and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) are jointly conducting an Intertidal bioblitz in our very own Vizag, and the general public is invited to participate!

Pracipants are expected to click pictures of the marine life on the coast of Visakhapatnam and upload them on the iNaturalist app. The event is happening cross-country in Goa, Andaman, and Mumbai as well.

Why You Should Participate

Empower Communities: Observe and Document the intertidal species and let the people know about the fragile and beautiful ecosystem that lies along the seashores.

Support Conservation Efforts: You will become an active contributor to scientific data collection. The data collected will be used to create policies and awareness for protecting our little marine friends from threats like pollution, habitat destruction and climate change.

Lastly, because tidepooling (the activity of exploring marine life on the coast) and clicking pictures is fun, and because you may discover something new and unique!

How Can You Participate?

All you need is your beloved digital friend – a smartphone and the iNaturalist app and you are good to go.

You can explore the coastlines by yourself, with your friends or go on a guided walk with a experts (you can find more details about this upon registeration). People from Visakhapatnam who want to participate in the intertidal bioblitz can connect with East Coast Conservative Team’s Founder, Sri Chakra Pranav on +91 990013 28731 for more information. Register using the link below!

Register here: https://forms.gle/8xQ13KaKJ2pbt8At5

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your phone, pick the place and start exploring the marine life of Visakhapatnam!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.