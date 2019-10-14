Shahid Kapoor to star in the Hindi remake of Jersey

Shahid Kapoor will soon be featuring in yet another Hindi remake of a Telugu film. The actor recently scored a massive hit with Kabir Singh, which is a remake of Arjun Reddy. Treading along the same path, Shahid Kapoor will now be seen playing the lead role in the Hindi remake of Jersey.

Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed with the original version, will be directing the Hindi remake as well. The film will be produced by Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and ‘Dil’ Raju.

The Hindi remake of Jersey is scheduled to hit the screens on 28 August 2020.

Taking to Twitter, Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “IT’S OFFICIAL… Shahid Kapoor to star in Hindi remake of Telugu film Jersey… The Hindi version will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original Telugu version, starring Nani… Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju… 28 Aug 2020 release.”

“I’m really looking forward to remaking my film ‘Jersey’ in Hindi and taking it to national audiences and there is no one better than Shahid Kapoor to recreate the magic of the original for Hindi audiences,” director Gowtam Tinnanuri was quoted as saying by News18.

Bringing forth the story of an aging cricketer who faces the odds for the sake of his loved ones, Jersey impressed the audience and critics alike. It was Nani who proved to be the film’s biggest asset with his flawless performance.