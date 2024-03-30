A 17-year-old minor, first-year diploma student from a private college in Visakhapatnam tragically committed suicide on Friday. The young woman reportedly jumped from the hostel terrace on Thursday night, was immediately taken to a hospital, but unfortunately succumbed to her severe injuries the following day.

Text messages sent to her family revealed the student had been suffering from deep emotional distress, as she disclosed being a victim of sexual harassment on campus. She expressed in her messages that she had been subjected to harassment by the college staff and faculty. Despite her best efforts to bring the issue to the attention of the faculty, she felt let down by their lack of support and was even threatened against reporting the matter to the police.

The student also revealed in her messages that she had been threatened with the release of her personal photos on social media if she attempted to expose the issue. She hinted that she was not the only one facing such harassment at the college, suggesting that several other girls were in similar situations.

In her final message, the minor from Visakhapatnam apologized to her parents for her drastic action, stating that she felt she had no other option and hoped that her suicide would shed light on the harassment she and others had endured.

Only a month ago, a ninth-grade student had been sexually assaulted and impregnated by a physical education teacher, aged 32, employed at a corporate school, who has been taken into custody. The incident, which occurred within the jurisdiction of the PM Palem police station in Visakhapatnam, was uncovered on 26 February 2024. The girl’s parents discovered her pregnancy during a routine medical check-up. The individual accused in this case has been identified as B D Prasad. The individual in question, a throwball coach at the school, had been tracking the movements of a 14-year-old student. In January, under the pretext of throwball practice, the physical education teacher lured the girl to his home where he committed the sexual assault.