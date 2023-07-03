Due to safety works in the Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway, the following Visakhapatnam-bound trains were cancelled, details of which are given below.

Train number 17239 Guntur to Visakhapatnam Simhadri Express leaving Guntur will be cancelled from 3-9 July 2023

Train number 17240 Visakhapatnam to Guntur Simhadri Express leaving Visakhapatnam will be cancelled from 4-10 July 2023

Train number 22701 Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada Uday Express leaving Visakhapatnam will be cancelled from 3-9 July 2023

Train number 22702 Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam Uday express leaving Vijayawada will be cancelled from 3-9 July 2023

Train number 17267 Kakinada to Visakhapatnam Passenger Special leaving Kakinada will be cancelled from 3-9 July 2023

Train number 17268 Visakhapatnam to Kakinada Passenger Special leaving Visakhapatnam will be cancelled from 3-9 July 2023

Train 07466 Rajahmundry to Visakhapatnam Passenger Special leaving Rajahmundry will be cancelled from 3-9 July 2023

Train number 07467 Visakhapatnam to Rajahmundry Passenger Special leaving Visakhapatnam will be cancelled from 3-9 July 2023

Alongside the cancelled Visakhapatnam-bound trains, the following trains will run on a diverted route via Nidadavolu-Bhimavaram Town-Gudivada-Vijayawada instead of the regular route, Nidadavolu-Eluru-Vijayawada, owing to the safety works.

Train number 13351 Dhanbad to Alleppey Bokaro Express leaving Dhanbad on 4, 7, and 8 July 2023 will run on a diverted route. Stoppage eliminated Tadepalligudem, Eluru.

Train number 12889 Tata Nagar-SMV Bengaluru Express leaving Tata Nagar on 7 July 2023 will run on a diverted route.

Train number 18637 Hatia-SMV Bengaluru Express leaving Hatia on 8 July 2023 will run on a diverted route.

Train number 12835 Hatia-SMV Bengaluru Express leaving Hatia on 4 July 2023 will run on a diverted route.

People are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.

