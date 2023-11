Due to safety works in the Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway, several Visakhapatnam-bound trains have been cancelled while a few others have been diverted to ruin on alternate routes.

The Visakhapatnam-bound trains to be cancelled are as follows.

17267 Kakinada-Visakhapatnam Express leaving Kakinada from 13 to 19 November, 17268 Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Express leaving Visakhapatnam from 13 to 19 November, 07466 Rajahmundry-Visakhapatnam Express leaving Rajahmundry from 13 to 19 November, 07467 Visakhapatnam-Rajahmundry Express leaving Visakhapatnam from 13 to 19 November, 17219 Machilipatnam-Visakhapatnam Express leaving Machilipatnam from 13 to 19 November, 17220 Visakhapatnam-Machilipatnam Express leaving Visakhapatnam from 14 to 20 November will be cancelled

Similarly, 17243 Guntur-Rayagada Express leaving Guntur from 13 to 19 November, 17244 Rayagada-Guntur Express leaving Rayagada from 14 to 20 November, 22702 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Uday Express leaving Vijayawada on 13, 14, 15, 17, and 18 November, 22701 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday Express leaving Visakhapatnam on 13, 14, 15, 17, and 18 November, 17239 Guntur-Visakhapatnam Express leaving Guntur from 13 to 19 November, and 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur leaving Visakhapatnam from 14 to 20 November will also be cancelled.

Due to safety works in the Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway, the following trains will be diverted.

22643 Ernakulam-Patna SF Express, leaving Ernakulam on 13 November, will run on a diverted route via Vijayawada, Gudivada, Bhimavaram Town, and Nidadavolu jn. Train number 12509, SMV Bengaluru-Guwahati SF Express, leaving SMV Bengaluru on 15 and 17 November, will run on a diverted route via Vijayawada, Gudivada, Bhimavaram Town, and Nidadavolu jn.

Train number 11019, CST Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express, leaving CST Mumbai on 13, 15, 17, and 18 November, will run in a diverted route via Vijayawada, Gudivada, Bhimavaram Town, and Nidadavolu jn and stoppage will be eliminated at Eluru and Tadepalligudem.

