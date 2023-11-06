As the Visakhapatnam International Airport, under the purview of the Indian Navy, gears up for a significant runway resurfacing project commencing on 15 November, several airlines have decided to cancel their night flights.

The winter flight schedule released by these airlines confirms that there will be no night services available during this period. The runway resurfacing project is scheduled to take place from 15 November 2023 to 1 April 2024, necessitating the temporary closure of the runway during the night hours, from 9 PM to 8 AM.

Airlines and passengers alike will be significantly affected by this development. This disruption will impact flights connecting to major destinations like Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. In addition, Scoot Airlines, which provides connecting flights from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, and Australia, will also be impacted.

K Vijaya Mohan of the Tours and Travel Operators Association of Andhra Pradesh expressed concern regarding the consequences of the night operations’ closure at Vizag. The current winter flight schedule indicates no night flights available after 8:30 PM and before 8 PM, with the last flight departing from the Visakhapatnam International Airport scheduled for 8:30 PM.

Visakhapatnam International Airport, handling 2.85 million passengers annually, is poised to reach the three million mark in the upcoming year. Airport Director S Raja Reddy has further disclosed plans for expanding the airport’s fleet with the addition of new flights to various destinations by Spice Jet in the upcoming financial year. The runway resurfacing project will be carried out at night, with contractors working in short bursts to complete sections overnight reopening them for daytime operations.

