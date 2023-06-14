Several trains between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada have been either cancelled or rescheduled following the derailment of a goods train near Anakapalli during the wee hours of Wednesday, 14 June 2023.

According to the railway officials, five bogies of the goods train derailed between Thada and Anakapall, causing significant damage to the track. As a result, many trains were running late, while some trains were cancelled or rescheduled. The Vande Bharat Express was running three hours late. The goods train was carrying a coal load when it derailed.

Following the information regarding the accident, officials of the South Central Railway rushed to the spot and are supervising the track restoration work. The cancelled trains are as follows- train number 12805 Visakhapatnam-LPI, 12896 LPI-Visakhapatnam, 22701 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada, 22702 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam, 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur and 17239 Guntur-Visakhapatnam. Train number 20833 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad was rescheduled.

The damaged track was restored at around 10 am after carrying out reports, according to railway authorities.

Meanwhile, according to a press note issued by East Coast Railway, some trains from Vizag have been cancelled till 18 June 2023 due to modernisation works in the Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway. The cancelled trains were Visakhapatnam-Rajamahendravaram (07467), Rajamahendravaram-Visakhapatnam (07466), Kakinada-Visakhapatnam (17267) Express, Visakhapatnam-Kakinada (17268) Express.

