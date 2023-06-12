On Sunday, 11 June 2023, an accident occurred on the Paderu Ghat road, Alluri Sitharama Raju District, where a car lost control, injuring seven persons belonging to Visakhapatnam. This unfortunate incident occurred at around 6:30 pm while the victims were returning to Gajuwaka after a temple visit.

As per the report, a group of 25 persons visited the Modakamamba temple in Paderu on Sunday morning and toured other temples in the vicinity on four cars and two bikes. Upon wrapping their trip, they headed back to the city and took the Ghat road. During this course, one of the cars lost control and slipped into the valley while the remaining vehicles headed down without any knowledge of the accident.

Noticing that the fourth car had gone missing, those on the bikes returned to check on them and learnt that it slipped into the valley. With the help of the locals, they rescued those who met with the accident and shifted them to a hospital.

Out of the seven victims, five sustained critical injuries, while the remaining dealt minor damages. The victims in the Paderu Ghat road accident have been identified as Bhaskar Rao, Madhu, BS Raju, Siva Nagaraju, Satthibabu, Rahman, and Nageswara Rao, all of them hailing from Visakhapatnam.

