Several trains are cancelled across South India owing to safety works commissioned by the South Central Railway. A few trains have also been cancelled and diverted on account of Cyclone Michaung on 4 and 5 December. Cancellation, diversion & elimination of stoppage/stoppage to be provided of coaching trains during Pre-Non-Interlock works, Non-Interlock works for traffic block in connection with commissioning of 3rd line at Warangal station in Kazipet-Kondapally section and at Surareddipalem and Ongole stations in Vijayawada-Gudur section in South Central Railway.

A list of cancelled trains:

Tirupati-Puri express (train No. 17480) leaving Tirupati 05.12.23, 06.12.23, 08.12.23, 09.12.23, 11.12.23, 12.12.23, 13.12.23, 15.12.23,16.12.23, 18.12.23, 19.12.23 will be cancelled

Puri-Tirupati (train No. 17479) leaving Puri on 07.12.23, 08.12.23, 10.12.23, 11.12.23,13.12.23, 14.12.23, 15.12.23, 17.12.23,18.12.23, 20.12.23, 21.12.23 will be cancelled

Tirupati-Bilaspur (train No.17482) express leaving Tirupati on 07.12.2023, 10.12.2023,14.12.2023, 17.12.2023 will be cancelled

Bilaspur- Tirupati (train No. 17481) express leaving Bilaspur on 09.12.2023, 12.12.2023, 16.12.2023, 19.12.2023 will be cancelled

Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Double Decker express (train No.22708) leaving Tirupati on 10.12.2023 and 17.12.2023 will be cancelled

Visakhapatnam- Tirupati Double Decker express (train No. 22707 ) leaving Visakhapatnam on 11.12.2023 and 18.12.2023 will be cancelled

Visakhapatnam- MGR Chennai Central express (train No.22869) leaving Visakhapatnam on 11.12.2023 and on 18.12.2023 will be cancelled

MGR Chennai Central-Visakhapatnam express (train No. 22870) leaving MGR Chennai Central express on 12.12.2023 and on 19.12.2023 will be cancelled

Visakhapatnam -Tirupati Special Express (train No. 08583) leaving Visakhapatnam on 11.12.2023 and on 18.12.2023 will be cancelled

Few other trains cancelled in South India region:

Tirupati- Visakhapatnam Special Express (train No. 08584) leaving Tirupati on 12.12.2023 and on 19.12.2023 will be cancelled

The Howrah-Ernakulam express ( train No. 22877) leaving Howrah on 09.12.2023 and 16.12.2023 will be cancelled

Enrakulam-Howrah express (train No. 22878) leaving Ernakulam on 11.12.2023 and 18.12.2023 will be cancelled

Tambaram- Santragachchi express (train No. 22842) leaving Tambaram on 13.12.2023 and 20.12.2023 will be cancelled

Santragachchi- Tambaram express (train No. 22841) leaving Santragachchi on 11.12.2023 and 18.12.2023

Howrah –Mysore express (train No. 22817) leaving Howrah on 15.12.2023 will be cancelled

Mysore- Howrah express (train No. 22818) leaving Mysore on 17.12.2023 will be cancelled

Santragachchi- MGR Chennai Central express (train No. 22807) leaving Santragachchi on 15.12.2023 will be cancelled

MGR Chennai Central- Santaragachchi express (train No. 22808) leaving MGR Chennai Central on 17.12.2023 will be cancelled

Tata Nagar- Yesvantpur (train No. 18111) leaving Tata Nagar on 07.12.2023 and 14.12.2023 will be cancelled

Yesvantpur- Tata Nagar (train No. 18112) leaving Yesvantpur on 10.12.2023 and 17.12.2023 will be cancelled

Shalimar- Secunderabad (train No. 22849) express leaving Shalimar on 13.12.2023 will be cancelled

Secunderabd- Shalimar (train No. 22850) express leaving Secunderabad on 15.12.2023 will be cancelled

A list of trains Diverted to run via in Pagidipalli-Guntur-Vijayawada route:

Shalimar- Hyderabad East Coast Express (train No.18045) leaving Shalimar on 16.12.2023 and 17.12.2023 will run in diverted route..

Hyderabad – Shalimar East Coast express (train No. 18046) leaving Hyderabad on 17.12.2023 and 18.12.2023 will run in diverted route.

Visakhapatnam- LTT express (train No. 18519) leaving Visakhapatnam on 06.12.2023, 07.12.2023 and from 09.12.2023 to 17.12.2023 will run in diverted route.

LTT- Visakhapatnam express (train No. 18520) leaving LTT from 10.12.2023 to 18.12.2023 will run in diverted route.

Bhubaneswar- CST Mumbai Konark express (train No. 11020) leaving Bhubaneswar on 16.12.2023 and 17.12.2023 will run in diverted route.

CST Mumbai- Bhubaneswar Konark express ( train No. 11019) leaving CST Mumbai on 16.12.2023 and 17.12.2023 will run in diverted route.

Trains Diverted to run via in Vizianagaram-Rayagada- Raipur-Nagpur route:

Visakhapatnam – New Delhi AP express (train No. 20805) leaving Visakhapatnam from 09.12.2023 to 17.12.2023 will run in diverted route.

New Delhi- Visakhapatnam AP express (train No. 20806) leaving New Delhi from 09.12.2023 to 17.12.2023 will run in diverted route.

Visakhapatnam- Gandhidham express (train No. 20803) leaving Visakhapatnam on 07.12.2023 and 14.12.2023 will run in diverted route.

Gandhidham- Visakhapatnam express (train No. 20804) leaving Gandhidham on 10.12.2023 and 17.12.2023 will run in diverted route.

Puri- Okha express (train No. 20819) leaving Puri on 10.12.2023 and on 17.12.2023 will run in diverted route.

Okha- Puri express (train No. 20820) leaving Okha on 06.12.2023 and 13.12.2023 will run in diverted route.

Visakhapatnam – Hazarat Nizamuddin Swarnajayanti express (train No. 12803) leaving Visakhapatnam on 11.12.2023, 15.12.2023 and on 18.12.2023 will run in diverted route.

Hazarat Nizamuddin – Visakhapatnam (train No. 12804 ) leaving Hazarat Nizamuddin on 10.12.2023, 13.12.2023 and 17.12.2023 will run in diverted route.

Trains with elimination of stoppage or added stops:

Hyderabad – Shalimar East Coast express (train No. 18046) leaving Hyderabad on 05.12.2023 will not have stoppage at Warangal.

Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad ( train No. 20833) and Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam Vandebharat express (train no. 20834 ) trains on 18.12.2023, stoppage to be provided at Kazipet.

Visakhapatnam- Hyderabad Godavari express (train No. 12727) leaving Visakhapatnam on 16.12.2023 and 17.12.2023 will not have stoppage at Warangal.

Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam Godavari express (train No. 12728) leaving Hyderabad on 17.12.2023 and 18.12.2023 will not have stoppage at Warangal.

Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad Garibrath express (train No. 12739 ) leaving Visakhapatnam on 16.12.2023 and 17.12.2023 stoppage to be provided at Kazipet.

Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam Garibrath express (train No. 12740) leaving Secunderabad on 17.12.2023 and 18.12.2023 stoppage to be provided at Kazipet.

The Railway Department requests people to note the list of trains cancelled and diverted across South India and act accordingly.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.