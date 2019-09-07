Seven-year old girl allegedly raped by teenager in Visakhapatnam

In a horrid case of alleged rape, a 16-year-old boy has been taken into custody on the charges of molesting a 7-year-old girl. The crime took place in the Vepagunta suburb, of Pendurthi Mandal, in Visakhapatnam. The accused was pursuing ITI and lived in the same neighborhood as the girl.

Reportedly, the girl, a first standard student, was playing outside her house. The accused then lured her into his house and allegedly attempted to rape her.

After getting knowledge of the alleged crime from the girl’s parents, the police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The girl has been sent to the Government Hospital for medical tests. The accused has been apprehended by the police and further investigation into the case is underway.

This recent incident shows why awareness on protection of women is critical. Young girls need to be educated to stay away from such dangerous people and avoid interacting with strangers at all. Also, parents need to be mindful of the people living in their neighborhood.