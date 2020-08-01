Senior BJP leader and ex-Minister in Andhra Pradesh, Pydikondala Manikyala Rao succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday. After contracting the virus, the BJP leader was initially admitted to a hospital in Eluru. However, as the symptoms deteriorated, he was shifted to a hospital in Vijayawada a week ago, where he was put on ventilator support, after developing breathlessness.

Several political leaders took to Twitter to convey their condolences to the Ex-Minister’s family.

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Former Minister and @BJP4Andhra Senior leader Shri Manikyala rao garu. He will be remembered for his selfless service to people of Andhra and for his humble nature. My heartfelt condolences to his family and followers. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 1, 2020

Stood by every Karyakartha, who was in need and even during the Seva Parv pic.twitter.com/z05axjWipU — Daggubati Purandeswari (@PurandeswariBJP) August 1, 2020

My condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/30vR19ykLX — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) August 1, 2020

It’s a moment of grief for @BJP4India as #COVID19 claims life of @BJP4Andhra General Secretary Shri Pydikondala Manikyala Rao Ji@UrsPMR . May his soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti. 🙏 My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. I remember visiting his house in 2018. pic.twitter.com/yVdE6DMKZ8 — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) August 1, 2020

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy too expressed grief over the demise of Manikyala Rao and directed the District Collector of West Godavari to conduct the leader’s last rites with stat honours.

Manikyala Rao started his career as a photographer and forayed into politics later. He won a majority in Tadepalligudem, West Godavari district in his first attempt, and went on to serve Andhra Pradesh as the Cabinet Minister for Endowments. The leader later served as the Andhra Pradesh State General Secretary for the BJP.