The second G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) summit under G20 Indian Presidency has commenced in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, today. Around 63 delegates from G20 member countries, invitee countries and international organisations will participate in the meeting that will happen till 29 March. The conclave will follow up on the discussions held during the first IWG meeting held in Pune in January 2023.

The G20 Infrastructure Working Group deliberates on various aspects of infrastructure investments, including developing infrastructure as an asset class, promoting quality infrastructure investment, and identifying innovative instruments for mobilizing financial resources for infrastructure investment. The outcomes of the Infrastructure Working Group feed into the G20 Finance Track priorities and promote Infrastructure Development.

The Indian G20 Presidency’s theme of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ sets the tone for the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda. The theme underlines the message of equitable growth and aptly ties up with the discussions’ central agenda, which is building resilient, inclusive and sustainable urban infrastructure. The flagship priority to be discussed in this meeting is “Financing Cities of Tomorrow: Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable”, along with other priorities outlined in the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda.

During the two-day meeting, various official meetings and cultural programmes have been planned for the delegates. In addition to the formal discussions, the delegates will experience Visakhapatnam’s rich culture and beautiful landscapes. The Presidency has also arranged an excursion for the delegates on the afternoon of 27 March.

On the sidelines of the IWG meetings, a side event, “Roundtable of International Organizations to discuss Infrastructure Taxonomies”, is also being organized in partnership with the Global Infrastructure Hub. The side event will witness the participation of experts from key International Organizations such as UNDP, OECD, IMF, ADB and EBRD

The delegates will also be hosted for “Ratri Bhoj Par Samvad’ (Conversation over Dinner) to provide an opportunity to enjoy the rich cultural heritage of Andhra Pradesh and relish the local cuisines. On 29 March, a ‘health retreat’ is being organised for the delegates on the beachfront. During the retreat, the delegates will be introduced to yoga, meditation and sattvic food.

A Capacity Building Workshop for the G20 delegates will follow the two-day summit on 30 March in Visakhapatnam. During the workshop, international experts from Korea and Singapore will discuss the international best practices of urban infrastructure financing.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.