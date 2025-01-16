On the night of January 15, 2025, the retaining concrete wall of the GVMC park near Novotel on RK Beach in Visakhapatnam collapsed, raising concerns about the stability of the structure. According to ANI reports, over 200 meters of the wall in Visakhapatnam are at risk due to erosion caused by powerful sea waves. The collapse, which occurred around midnight, left visible cracks in the surrounding structure. Further details are awaited as officials assess the damage.

This incident follows a similar event just two weeks ago, when approximately 250 meters of land near the Children’s Park in Gokul Park caved in due to coastal erosion. Officials attributed this to a sea surge that weakened the ground, leading to large cracks and the collapse of the retaining wall. Investigations and monitoring efforts are underway to prevent further damage.

Coastal erosion in Visakhapatnam has become a recurring issue, exacerbated by extreme weather events. On December 21, 2024, following heavy rains caused by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, a house’s retaining wall in Indira Nagar collapsed. Continuous rainfall on December 20 soaked the city, prompting GVMC Commissioner Sampath Kumar and officials to evacuate residents from vulnerable areas. Affected families were relocated to temporary shelters and provided with necessary support.

The rising frequency of coastal disasters, such as storms and sea surges, has intensified concerns about the Bay of Bengal’s growing ferocity. Coastal erosion is particularly severe along the Uppada coast in Kakinada and parts of Anakapalle. These events have left fishermen worried about their livelihoods, while authorities have initiated studies to understand and mitigate the impact of such incidents on Visakhapatnam’s coastline.

With consecutive disasters taking a toll on the region, the urgency to address sea erosion in Visakhapatnam and implement preventive measures has never been greater.

