In a heart-rending accident, a five-year-old girl died when the child was hit by a car at an apartment in Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam on 15 January.

According to reports, a couple from Sujathanagar near Pendurthi went to their relative’s house at Gajuwaka along with their daughter Larini for the Sankranti festival. The incident occurred while the girl was playing in the cellar of the apartment.

The girl was rushed to KIMS hospital in Sheelanagar where doctors declared her brought dead.

It is learnt that rash driving of the car by a pharma company employee caused the accident.

The Gajuwaka police registered a case and are investigating.

Lorry hits two-wheeler

In another incident near Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam, a woman died when the two-wheeler, on which she was pillion riding, was hit behind by a lorry near Madhurawada.

The women died on the spot when she came under the wheels of the lorry.

Her husband and daughter escaped with minor injuries.

The three were in their way to Padmanabhan from Visakhapatnam when the accident occurred.

The victim’s husband and daughter were admitted to hospital.

The PM police registered a case and are investigating.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu