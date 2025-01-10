The South Central Railway has announced 26 more special trains in view of the Sankranti rush.

The Sankranti special services include trains between Visakhapatnam and Cherlapally. Jan Sadharan train will be operated between Visakhapatnam and Cherlapally on 10, 11, 12, 15,16 and 17 January. Similarly, a similar train between Cherlapally and Visakhapatnam will be run on 11,12,13,16,17, and 18 January.

Additional coaches for Vande Bharat

Four coaches will be added to the Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad (20833/34) Vande Bharat. The train will run with 20 coaches (two executive chair cars and 18 chair cars) from 11 January, according to a press note issued by the railways.

Trains cancelled

Apart from the Sankranti special services, several trains from Visakhapatnam have been cancelled due to non-interlock works

for the commissioning of the automatic section between Regupalem-Narasingapalli section in Vijayawada division of South Coast Railway.

According to a press note issued by senior Divisional Commercial Manager K Sandeep, the following trains are being cancelled.

Train No 17267 Kakinada- Visakhapatnam express leaving Kakinada on 11 January.

Train No 17268 Visakhapatnam- Kakinada express leaving Visakhapatnam on 11 January.

Train No 08565 Visakhapatnam- Parvatipuram special express leaving Visakhapatnam on 11 January.

Train No 08566 Parvatipuram- Visakhapatnam special express leaving Parvatipuram on 11 January.

Train No 17239 Guntur- Visakhapatnam Simhadri express leaving Guntur on 11 January.

Train No 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri express leaving Visakhapatnam on 12 January.

The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted and people may note the changes and act accordingly, said the official.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu