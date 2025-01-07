Steeped in rich culture and history that can be dated back to the Satavahana and Ikshvaku dynasties, Guntur is known as the Chilli Capital of India. It is an industrial hub and famous for being Asia’s biggest chilli market as well. This spot is often overlooked due to other prominent places in Andhra Pradesh. However, with the perfect mix of nature, culture, and modernity it is one of the best destinations for offbeat travellers. On that note, here’s your ultimate travel itinerary from Visakhapatnam to Guntur.

How to reach?

Several trains from Visakhapatnam can be taken to reach Guntur Junction. If you want to start your day early, then choose 22882 Pune Superfast Express which starts from Vizag at 4:00 am and reaches Guntur Junction by 10:30 am. If you prefer travelling at night, catch Falaknuma Express at 10:30 pm and enjoy a good night’s sleep as you will reach the destination by 5:00 am the next day.

Planning your stay

Welcome Hotel by ITC Hotels, The Capital Hotel, and The Vajram Hotel are 10 minutes away from the Guntur Junction and are famous for their hospitality. Their rooms are cosy and provide a comfortable atmosphere for family, friends or even for business trips. V Royal Park is another luxurious hotel which is just a walk away from Guntur Junction.

Places to visit

Nagarjuna Dam

With 26 gates measuring 14 meters in height and 13 meters in width, Nagarjuna Dam in Guntur is known as the largest masonry dam in the world. The dam holds a capacity of nearly 11,472 million cubic meters with an irrigation capacity for 10 acres of land. It was among the first irrigation projects started by the Indian Government as a part of the Green Revolution.

Ethipothala Waterfall

The merging point of three majestic streams – Nakka Vagu, Chandravanaka Vagu and Tummala Vagu – the Ethipothala Waterfall is one of the major attractions of the city. This waterfall is 12 km from Macherla in Guntur and will be found on the way to Nagarjunakonda. This 70-foot-high river cascade is dangerous to visit during the evening, as there is a crocodile breeding centre located in the pond formed by waterfalls, so exercise caution while visiting.

Kondaveedu Kota

Kondaveedu Kota is a fortress located in Kondaveedu, a village in the Chilakuluripet constituency of Palnadu district. Kondaveedu Kota was constructed by Peolaya Vema Reddy and was known as the Reddy Dynasty capital between 1328 and 1482. It was taken over by the Vijayanagara emperor, Krishnadevaray, in 1516.

Undavalli Caves

Undavalli Caves, carved in the Gupta style of rock-cut architecture can be dated back to the 4th and 5th Century CE. These astonishing caves were carved out of solid sandstone during the reign of Vishnukundina dynasty kings. These caves have fascinating huge rock-cut statues of Hindu Gods like Vishnu, Ganesh and Hanuman.

Distance: 22km away

Surya Lanka Beach

Surya Lanka Beach in Guntur is known for its breathtaking views of the sunrise and sunset. If you are lucky enough, you might even spot a Dolphin here!

Amaravati Stupa

Amaravati Stupa is the largest Buddhist stupa in South Asia. It is said that when Raja Vessareddy Nayudu was searching for building materials for a new house in Dhanyakatakam village in the 1700s, he stumbled upon this mound with a large collection of extraordinary limestone pillars and panels. As the locals made it into a residential place, this historic monument experienced systematic destruction until Colonel Colin Mackenzie, the first Surveyor General of India, decided to preserve these ruins.

Distance: 31km away

Apart from these places, as Guntur is Asia’s biggest chilli market for both production and transportation. So, don’t forget to visit Guntur Mirchi Yard and try out their local fiery cuisine during your trip from Visakhapatnam!

