The Central government had earlier given permission for schools to start classes from 21 September as part of Unlock 4.0. While many states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra have refused to reopen schools, Andhra Pradesh state government, on the other hand, gave a nod for a partial reopening of schools. As per the official order, students from class 9 to class 12 may attend regular classes or connect online. Closer home, the schools in Vizag reopened on Monday, in line with the AP state government’s directives.

Interacting with Yo! Vizag, District Educational Officer, (DEO), B Lingeswara Reddy said that the students of Class 9 and 10 are allowed to attend schools on a voluntary basis to meet teachers and get their doubts cleared. However, the students can take a call on attending the classes in person or to take them online, he added. Sharing the prerequisites for students to attend the classes in person, the Vizag DEO informed that they will be allowed to schools only after submitting consent from their parents or guardians in writing. He mentioned that students and teachers from containment zones in Vizag will not be permitted to visit schools, while all teachers from non-containment zones will have to report to their respective schools from 21 September.

Speaking about the safety protocols taken up at all government schools in Vizag, Mr Lingeswara Reddy said that the teachers and staff have been instructed to adhere to all the safety guidelines issued by the government. He informed that apart from making masks compulsory and ensuring physical distancing among students, school authorities have also been told to set up isolation rooms for those who fall sick. The district administration has also directed the management of schools in Vizag to sensitise the parents in view of the ongoing pandemic.