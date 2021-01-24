Located by the coast of Bay of Bengal, Vizag is a relaxed and serene city. Every evening, we see the residents flock to the beaches in the city. After all, who doesn’t enjoy a good time by the beach, basking in the sun at the time of twilight? With a growing footfall of tourists, there are times when the prominent beaches get crowded and the tranquility by the bay is disturbed. For all those looking for a getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city, Yarada beach is the perfect place in Vizag.

Nestled within the Eastern ghats, almost as if shielding the beach, Yarada offers breathtaking views from high vantage points from the hills. Situated approximately 20 km away from Vizag city, the route to Yarada is a rollercoaster ride in itself with ghat roads and drives going parallel to the sea. With clean sparkling waters and a sandy beach, which glows a golden hue in the sun, Yarada vows to be a perfect setting for a family picnic or a romantic outing.

For all the adrenaline junkies, Yarada is surrounded by hills with trekking routes leading to small hidden pockets of the seashore. Young hiking enthusiasts get together, head on to such shores to pitch their tents, and gaze at the night skies. At the same time, one can visit the Dolphin’s Nose (4.6 km from Yarada) to get a 360-degree view of the City of Destiny and also visit the Ross Hill Church (11.4 km from Yarada) and peek into the 1867 architecture of the British era.

PS: While the calm sea might seem inviting you for a swim, Yarada beach has dangerously high currents and steep slopes which is not fit for one to get into its waters.