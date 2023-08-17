Visiting Erra Matti Dibbalu, a national geo-heritage site in Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan called for its protection amid the threat of nearby real-estate and infra projects vandalising it. The actor-turned-politician, in the third phase of his Varahi Yatra, expressed concerns over the maintenance of heritage sites under the YSRCP government. Last week, he also visited Rushikonda and voiced that the constructions undertaken on the hill compromised the green cover and nature’s sanctity.

“The Erramatti Dibbalu formed thousands of years ago, and it is the government’s responsibility to conserve it,” Pawan stressed. He pointed out that the red dunes are unique to the region, calling the geo-heritage site national wealth. The JSP supremo also commented that the vibrations and disturbances caused by the construction activities in its vicinity threaten the Erra Matti Dibbalu.

Kalyan stated that the site was initially spread across 1,200 acres and has gradually diminished to mere 292 acres. He emphasised the need to have a 30-acre stretch as a buffer area around the red dunes to isolate them from the nearby real estate activities. Pawan Kalyan also appealed to the Visakhapatnam District Collector to take action aimed at the conservation of the Erra Matti Dibbalu heritage site.

