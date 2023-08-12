On Friday, 11 August 2023, the Jana Sena Party chief, Pawan Kalyan, on his Visakhapatnam tour, visited Rushikonda, where CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s camp office is under construction. Addressing a gathering near the hill, the actor-turned-politician alleged the ruling party of several violations in the city and across the state.

During his provocative speech last evening, he appealed to the people of Uttarandhra to understand the severity of the violations by the government. “Sadly, the chief minister, who was entrusted with protecting the law, is violating,” the JSP chief said, expressing his frustration over the state of affairs. Citing the three-capital idea, he quoted it as a flawed idea, criticising the government’s inability to build at least one.

Meanwhile, the JSP supremo’s visit to Rushikonda took place under several restrictions by the Visakhapatnam Police, who issued a set of guidelines to Pawan Kalyan. In their instructions to the party, the police officials ruled Pawan not to get on any moving vehicle’s roof and mandated that only seven vehicles must be a part of his convoy to avoid traffic snarls.

Nevertheless, Pawan stepped out of his vehicle at several locations on his fans’ requests to click pictures with him. Several policemen were stationed along the route from Novotel Varun Beach to Rushikonda Hill for security purposes. Furthermore, PK was restricted from entering the construction site on the hill.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.