On Saturday, 5 August 2023, the government officials and contractors concerned with the construction of the CM’s residence and camp office inspected the ongoing works at Rushikonda. As per the officials, CM Jagan will be shifting to Visakhapatnam on 24 October 2023, coinciding with the auspicious Dasara. Recently, State Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath reiterated the same.

Situated on Rushikonda in the city, the CM’s camp office has wrapped up its civil works. Further, works related to the interiors of the office and residence are pending, which are targeted to be completed soon. This morning, the Chief Minister Office (CMO) officials and the contractors reviewed the construction. While CM Jagan will relocate to Visakhapatnam on Dasara, the shifting of capital from Amaravati to the beach city would take time, expressed the officials.

The recurring statements about the state capital relocation by the YSRCP legions drew flak from the public, who grew impatient with the changing dates in every announcement. With the three capital bill being introduced almost a couple of years ago, no further initiation doubted the authenticity of these statements by ministers and MLAs.

Amidst the controversy around denting nature and the green cover on Rushikonda Hill, the capital shift and the CMO’s location pose a question about the acceptance from the public regarding this decision.

