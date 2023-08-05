The Union Ministry of Railways has approved an array of railway infrastructure projects for Visakhapatnam, which include new rail lines and rail flyovers. According to Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Railway Minister, up to Rs 800 crores will be sent on these developmental projects aimed at facelifting the railway infrastructure in the region.

Responding to a query by BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao, Vaishnaw said that the budget would be effectively used to tackle capacity constraints, detention of trains, and address the rail traffic in the region. As a part of these developmental works, a third and fourth line will be laid between the Visakhapatnam and Gopalapatnam stations along 15.3 kilometres, for which approximately 160 crores would be spent.

New rail lines will also be constructed along 20.54 kilometres with 302 crores between Duvvada and Simhachalam North station, quoted the railway minister. To facilitate a fool-proof movement of raw materials and goods between the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and Gangavaram Port, the ministry plans to spend 155 crores on a rail line between the two locations.

Also read: Visakhapatnam-bound LTT and Swarnajayanti trains to halt at Duvvada station

As a part of these new railway infrastructural projects in the Visakhapatnam region, a rail flyover will be constructed between the Pendurthi and Simhachalam North stations with Rs 183.65 crores. A third and fourth line along 12.04 kilometres between Vadlapudi and Gate Junction cabin is also under the pipeline.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.