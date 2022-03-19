Saturday night fever has kicked in. The ‘City of Destiny’ might not be the most happening place on Earth, but it sure has some events up its sleeve. Vizag is turning out to be a promising place with these events lined up this Saturday night. From live music to DJ to astronomy workshop, this Saturday, Vizag has something in store for everyone. So take your family or friends along or pull off a solo to any of these mind-blowing events.

Here is a lineup of events this Saturday night in Vizag.

# Live Music at Welcom Hotel Grand Bay

The entertaining duo, Harish and Martin, are back in the city with another live performance. Their Marco Polo nights are the best for music-lovers in town. From 7 pm onwards at the Front Lawns, get ready to have a memorable experience.

# Neon party at Novotel

Continuing the three-day Holi bash, Novotel has its Neon party with DJ music. If you missed this party yesterday, you can get hold of this happening event tonight or tomorrow.

# Live Music at Somaa and DJ at Somaa Yendada

This resto-bar is popular for its rock band performances and amazing food. Tonight, they have the band, Kairoz, to entertain you.

On weekends, the new branch of Somaa has opened up its dance floor for party-lovers in Vizag. There will be DJ music, food and drinks which will give you an overall enthralling experience.

# Astronomy Workshop in Araku

If you are not a party person and are looking for an offbeat way to spend your Saturday night, this is a great option. If you have always wanted to learn about astronomy or have been an avid star-gazer or want to try something completely new, this workshop is for you. Book your slots before they are all sold out.

