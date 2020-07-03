In yet another sad news for the Indian Film industry, veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passed away in the early hours of Friday due to a cardiac arrest. She was 71 years old. Saroj Khan was known for several legendary songs featuring yesteryear superstars Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi. As the industry mourns her loss, here are some unforgettable Bollywood songs that Saroj Khan left us with.

1. Ek Do Teen – Tezaab

The first song that comes to our mind when Madhuri-Saroj duo are recalled is the iconic track Ek Do Teen. The scintillating dance moves by Madhuri Dixit continue to be a hot favourite among all generations of Hindi movie fans.

2. Tamma Tamma Loge – Thaanedaar

Featuring Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in the lead, Tamma Tamma Loge was set in a western-style choreography. Away from the Indian-Classical choreographies that Saroj Khan was known for, Tamma Tamma showed off that she was a prowess at other genres too.

3. Choli Ke Peeche – Khalnayak

We doubt anyone could forget the iconic Choli Ke Peeche song and the dance moves featuring Madhuri Dixit and Ila Arun in the track. Though the track is heavy on song and dance, what stands out is how the storyline of Khalnayak moves forward within the song sequence itself.

4. Hawa Hawai – Mr. India

Featuring superstar Sridevi in the lead, Hawa Hawai was a funny and catchy take on a segue track. Sridevi’s performance through the track while she maintains her character in Mr. India is a master-class on film choreography.

5. Kaate Nahi Kat Te – Mr India

Sridevi with her performance as a love-struck woman and Saroj Khan with her intelligent choreography proved that one doesn’t need to resort to distasteful representation while filming a love sequence.

6. Dhak Dhak – Beta

Arguably one of Madhuri Dixit’s most-recalled performances is her track Dhak Dhak in Beta. Saroj Khan’s creativity shines through in the track, who managed to choreograph the sequence on a single-rhythm track, while maintaining the emotional quotient of the storyline.

7. Humko Aaj Kal Hai – Sailaab

Saroj-Madhuri hit it out of the park once again with their iconic track Humko Aaj Kal Hai featuring Madhuri Dixit in a fisherwoman’s garb. The choreography brought in a degree of charm to Ms. Dixit’s character in Sailaab.

8. Mere Haathon Mein – Chandni

Featuring Sridevi in the lead along with Rishi Kapoor, Mere Haathon Mein was another iconic song by Saroj Khan that continues to be fondly remembered to this day.

9. Dola Re Dola – Devdas

Many new-age choreographers study Dola Re Dola for both its picturization and top-notch choreography. Dola Re is the perfect case study for portraying both leading ladies of a movie on equal footing.

10. Yeh Ishq Haaye – Jab We Met

Featuring Kareena Kapoor as the much-loved Geet, Yeh Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met was the perfect antidote to the other fast-paced tracks in the movie. Geet’s chirpy demeanour is perfectly captured through the elegant choreography sequences.