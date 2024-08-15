August is brimming with events and special occasions. Whether it’s India’s Independence Day, or Rakshabandhan, this month is full of patriotism, bonds of love, and entertainment. To keep your celebration spirit alive, here are some of the exciting events that are going to happen in the City of Destiny.

1. Read Between The Lines by Naveen Richard

Feeling stressed after a hectic week? Take a break with an hour of Naveen Richard’s classic, lighthearted, and family-friendly comedy. Expect a quirky blend of random, yet surprisingly meaningful, jokes. While most of his show is in English, don’t miss out on Naveen’s famously bad Hindi jokes that are sure to make you guffaw.

Location: Four Points by Sheraton, Waltair Uplands, Siripuram

Date: 17 August, 2024

Time: 7 pm onwards

More info: https://www.instagram.com/p/C-p4u4SP8_X/?igsh=MThrYjRsNDVxZml6bA%3D%3D

2. Hindi ‘Stume Party

Get ready to channel your inner Bollywood star! Dress up as your favorite Bollywood character and step into a party where everyone is as Bollywood-crazy as you! So, Basanthi ab, let’s dance like no one’s watching!

Location: Ocean Vista Bay Hotel

Date: 18 August, 2024

Time: 5 pm to 8 pm

More info: https://www.instagram.com/p/C-Acz9-TO7w/?igsh=dWxxd29seDJvcXJ2&img_index=1

3. It Makes Sense by Rafiq Mohammed

Join Rafiq Mohammed as he embarks on a comedic exploration of the absurdities in everyday life. In his stand-up show, It Makes Sense, Rafiq combines keen observations with a distinct viewpoint, offering a performance that is both amusing and insightful. With a gift for transforming the ordinary into something extraordinary, his humor strikes a chord with anyone who’s ever questioned the quirks of how the world operates. Prepare for an evening of laughter as Rafiq skillfully unravels the nonsense in our lives.

Location: Radisson Blu Resort, Rushikonda

Date: 18 August, 2024

Time: 7 pm onwards

More info: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C91Jdt-PB_d/?igsh=MTltaDlkenZuMDR5cA%3D%3D

Tickets: https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/it-makes-sense-ft-rafiq-mohammed/ET00406260

4. Vizag Unlimited Book Fair

Book lovers, get ready to fill your hearts and boxes! The biggest book fair is coming to Vizag soon. Choose a box, fill it with as many books as you can, and pay only for the box. Don’t miss out on this incredible chance to stock up on your favorite reads at unbeatable prices!

Location: CMR Central, Maddilapalem

Date: 23 August to 01 September, 2024

Time: 10 am to 10 pm

More info: https://www.facebook.com/share/dgWMwsu2t1T1kAo8/?mibextid=9VsGKo

5. Taylor Swift Night 3.0

Don’t let this August pass you by, Swifties! Calling all Taylor fans to Taylor Swift Night 3.0! Shake off your worries and join fellow Swifties for a night of dancing, singing, and sipping on your favorite drinks. Turn this enchanted evening into the everlasting love story you’ve always dreamed of!

Location: Ocean Vista Bay

Date: 25 August, 2024

Time: 4 pm to 7 pm

More info: https://www.instagram.com/p/C-hr35qvIvl/?igsh=MWp2bzB3ZGQ0eDNkbg==

With so many events, that are going to take place in Visakhapatnam this August, grab your friends, family and loved ones and create memories that will last for a lifetime. Immerse yourself in the celebrations, explore new experiences, and make every moment count this August!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.