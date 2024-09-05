8 September, Sunday

Bhajana by Venkateswara Bhaktha Mandali, Steel Plant will take place from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.

Kolattam, a folk dance, by Sri Gopi Jana Kolata Brundam will follow from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Kuchipudi will be performed by Nritya Bharathi Dance Academy from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

9 September, Monday

Lalitha Sahasranamam Samuheka Parayanam, a recital of the ‘Thousand Names of Lalita’, Kolattam, and Kuchipudi performances by Simha Saila Seva Sangham will occur from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon.

Bhakti Geethamulu or devotional songs by Ragasudha P Lakshmi Brundam will be performed from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

10 September, Tuesday

Ganapathi Bhakti Geetamulu, or devotional songs about Lord Ganesha, by Varaha Narasimha Bhajana Mandali will be performed from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. A performance of Kolatam will also happen from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon.

Musical Keerthanalu by Dr V Gowri Rammohan Brunda will take place from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

11 September, Wednesday

Lalitha and Vishnu Sahasranamam Samuheka Parayanam (Recital of thousand names of Lalitha and Vishnu) and Kolattam by Shiridi Saibaba Bhakti Mandali will take place from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.

Kolattam by Sri Bhakti Sakala Seva Sangham will continue from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon.

A Kuchipudi performance by Sri Sai Kalaniketan Ragini Kuchipudi Natya Mandali will be from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

12 September, Thursday

Annamacharya Keerthanalu by Sri Siddhi Vinayaka Parvathi Muktheswaralayam will take place from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.

Kolattam by Sri Venkata Sitarama Mahila Bhakta Mandali will follow from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon.

A Kuchipudi Janapada performance by Siri Dance Academy will happen from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

13 September, Friday

Lalitha and Vishnu Sahasranamam Samuheka Parayanam by Swapanthi Mathru Mandali will be given from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.

Kolattam by Sri Yoga Chaitanya Kolatam Brundam will continue from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon.

Devotional/Classic Music by Dr Dwaram VKG Tyagaraj will be performed from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

14 September, Saturday

Sundarakanda Parayana by Sri I V L Sastri Sangeetha Samithi will take place from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon.

Kuchipudi performance by Zilla Bala Bhavan Students will be from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

15 September, Sunday

Annamayya Keerthanalu by J S Sarma will take place from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.

Kolattam by Srimannarayana Annamayya Pada Kolata Sankeerthana Sangham will follow from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon.

Bhakti Sangeetha Vibhavari by Melody Creators will be performed from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

Religious Discourses

From 6:30 to 8:00 pm every day, religious discourses will be conducted by esteemed individuals.

A lecture on “Sri Ganesh Puranam” will take place from 7 to 9 September by Kandukuri Venkata Satya Bala Subrahmanya Sarma from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Vedapandithulu, Visakhapatnam.

On 10 September, there will be a lecture on “Bhaktha Prahlada”.

On 11 September, a lecture on “Gajendra Moksham” will be held.

On 12 September, a lecture on “Vamana Charithra” will be delivered by Pravachana Samrat, Acharya Sri Mallapragada Srimannarayana Murthy, from ‘Aarsha Vidhya Sagara, Madhura Bharathi’, Hyderabad.

On 13 September, there will be a lecture on “Vedamulalo Ganapathi.”

On 14 September, a lecture on “Saundarya Lahari” will be given by Sri Dwivedula Satya Sai Sanyasi Sarma from ‘Samagana Ratna’, Bhadrachalam.

On 15 September, a Vedasabha will be held with Chethurveda Veda Parayanam by eminent Vedapandits, followed by felicitations to the Vedapandits from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm.

For those who love to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with fervour in Visakhapatnam, the festivities at Sampath Vinayaka temple promise a list of wonderful activities to immerse yourself in!

