The Andhra Pradesh state government has given its approval to the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) to develop four master plan roads. Rs 47 crore has been sanctioned to lay these proposed roads, which will connect various suburbs of Vizag to the main city.

Earlier, VMRDA Commissioner, P Koteswara Rao, proposed the laying of these roads, in wake of the rapidly transforming suburbs of Vizag. According to the concerned authorities, the VMRDA’s master plan roads would be usually limited to a maximum of around 80 to 100 feet. However, the existing road from Bheemili police station to Tagarapuvalasa would be widened to a 150-feet master plan considering the growth potential around Bheemili and Anandapuram. A total of Rs 17.3 crore has been sanctioned to widen the road.

Another master plan road would be laid from Pedamushidiwada junction to Tri-Junction with an estimated budget of Rs 14.5 crore. This junction is an intersection of five villages of Gajuwaka, Sabbavaram, and Parawada mandals. The VMRDA will also take up the widening work of the existing road from Kottavalasa cabin gate to Sabbavaram National Highway Junction with Rs 9.7 crore. Likewise, another 80-feet master plan road would connect the Revenue Nagar road to the National Highway passing through the city. As per the estimates, the new road would cost about Rs 5.55 crore. The officials at VMRDA informed that they would soon invite bidders for tendering of these four new master plan roads in Vizag.

Earlier in September, the state government allotted funds for the expansion works, between Reddipalli and Padmanabham in Vizag. The proposal was conceived considering the traffic congestion witnessed along the Reddipalli – Padmanabham road. A stretch of 3.5 km will be developed as a part of the project, in collaboration with the New Development Bank (NDB) with a budget estimate of Rs 10.04 crore.