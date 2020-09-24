The Andhra Pradesh state government has given its approval to the district administration to proceed with the road expansion works between Reddipalli and Padmanabham in Vizag. On Wednesday, AP Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao announced that Rs 10.04 crore has been sanctioned for the road widening project.

Sharing further details about the project, the AP Tourism Minister informed that the proposal was conceived, considering the traffic congestion witnessed along the Reddipalli – Padmanabham road. Stating that a stretch of 3.5 km will be developed as a part of the project, he mentioned that the state government allotted funds for the expansion works, in collaboration with the New Development Bank (NDB). He further added that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is focussed on developing all the districts of the state. With the sanction of the funds, the road expansion works in Vizag is expected to begin soon. In order to ensure speedy completion of the road expansion works, the district officials are chalking out plans, in line with the AP Government Order, G.O.R.T No. 303.

As Vizag has been observing an increase in vehicular movement, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) proposed to construct four new flyovers to address the issue. These new flyovers are likely to come up at Old Gajuwaka, Maddilapalem, Hanumanthwaka, and Car Shed Junction (PM Palem). Furthermore, a flyover at the busy NAD Junction is being helmed by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) to reduce the traffic woes in the city. On 28 July, the Metropolitan Development Authority opened the partly constructed NAD flyover in Vizag; from the airport to Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL) for the public. The rest of the project is expected to be finished by the end of the year.