Vizag witnessed as many as 414 new COVID-19 cases between Tuesday and Wednesday, taking the tally to 48,336. While on Monday, the district saw a sharp decline with 150 cases, the numbers increased the next day as 410 cases were recorded on Tuesday. Among the newly reported COVID-19 cases in Vizag in a single day, 198 were VRDL+Truenat+NACO positive while 216 were detected via Rapid Antigen tests. As per the update released by Special Officer for COVID-19 in Vizag, the district currently accounts for 4285 active cases.

The discharges in the district rose to 43,676 as 447 individuals recovered from the virus. The update stated that the death toll of Vizag reached 375 as four more patients succumbed to COVID-19. There are 58 very active clusters, 19 active clusters, 642 dormant clusters, and 192 denotified clusters in Vizag.

In Andhra Pradesh, 7228 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours as the total number of cases reached 6,46,530. While 8291 people recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, 45 patients succumbed to it taking the death toll in the state to 5506. As on Monday, Andhra Pradesh reported 70,357 active cases and 5,70,667 recoveries. The state has tested 53,02,367 samples as on 23 September (including 72,838 samples tested between Tuesday and Wednesday).

Sharing the statistics of the recently reported coronavirus cases in the country, the Union Health Ministry, on Wednesday, said that at least ten states including Union Territories (UTs) are reporting 74 percent of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. While Maharashtra topped the chart, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka stood next in the line. “A total of 83,347 new cases (active cases) have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. About 74 percent of the new confirmed cases are concentrated in ten states/UTs,” the ministry said in a statement.