The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority is all set to host the World Tourism Day (WTD) 2020 in Vizag. The event will be organised at the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (VMRDA) Children’s Arena on 27 September. The programme is scheduled to commence at 10 AM with AP Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and AP Agriculture, Cooperation, and Marketing Food Processing Minister, and Visakhapatnam District Incharge Minister, Kurusala Kannababu as the special guests.

Taking to Twitter, the AP Tourism Authority invited the public to join the celebrations.

Get ready to celebrate with us World Tourism Day on 27th September 2020. The State Tourism Department will celebrate World Tourism Day 2020 at VMRDA Children’s Arena, Siripuram in Visakhapatnam. This year’s World Tourism Day theme is “Tourism & Rural Development” pic.twitter.com/sT16SlsyYj — AP Tourism (@Tourism_AP) September 23, 2020

Sharing details about the upcoming World Tourism Day fete at Vizag, Pravin Kumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority, and Managing Director of AP Tourism Development Corporation said that it is a good opportunity for the state to boost the tourism in the new normal. “We invite prospective tourism investors and stakeholders to join us in the event. Safety and hygiene will be taken care of during the fete. We are getting optimistic results in tourism trade registration which was launched by the department a few days ago,” he added.

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) observes 27 September as World Tourism Day every year. With ‘Tourism and Rural Development’ as this year’s theme, the UN aims to emphasise the significance of tourism and influence the social, cultural, and economic growth of the global community. For the first time in the 40-year history of World Tourism Day, the official celebration will not be hosted by a single Member State of the United Nations specialized agency. Instead, nations from the Mercosur bloc (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay, with Chile joining with observer status) will serve as joint hosts. This co-hosting agreement exemplifies the spirit of international solidarity that runs through tourism and which UNWTO has recognised as essential for COVID-19 pandemic recovery