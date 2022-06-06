Amid the rising air pollution levels in Vizag, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (PCB) has allocated Rs 100 crores to fight the situation. The allocated amount will be directed towards setting up Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) and taking other actions. An extensive city action plan for Vizag will be formulated by the Andhra University (AU), IIT Kanpur, and the Duke University of the US.

The CAAQMS, which will be set up in all the districts of AP, will be connected to the APPCB and CPCB for digital monitoring of the pollution levels. With the air pollution levels reaching 80 (PM10) in Vizag, the APPCB plans at minimizing it by 30% in the next three years. Further, various green initiatives will be taken up by the board in line with its mission to fight air pollution.

Alongside Visakhapatnam, the city of Vijayawada was also allocated Rs 100 crores for the same. The air pollution level in the state capital stands at 60 (PM10). Similar measures will be taken up in several other municipal corporations such as Guntur, Srikakulam, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Ongole, Nellore, Kurnool, Ananthapur, Tirupati, Kadapa, Vizianagaram, Chitoor, and others. Each of these cities will be sanctioned Rs 2 crores to tackle air pollution.

