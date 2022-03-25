The sun never sets on Rajamouli’s magic. Every time the audience thinks Jakkana cannot beat his previous blockbuster, he proves them wrong. The much-awaited magnum opus, RRR finally released on 25 March 2022. Here is Yo! Vizag’s review of Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR. This article stays unbiased for the most part, albeit the viewing in Jagadamba theatre tips the scales in the movie’s favour.

RRR Review

The master of storytelling, Rajamouli, has shown the audience an engaging plot, with all its grandeur. This movie is an out and out Rajamouli visual treat. The visionary special effects and elevating background music are just the tip of the iceberg. His craft comes across in the fire and water metaphors he carries throughout the film brilliantly. The greatness of this legendary filmmaker lies in the way he narrates a simple story with over the top magnificence. The screenplay overshadows the towering performances and the visual effects, which works best for any film. Jakkana cracked the formula long ago and will continue to deliver massive super hits and great stories.

Performances

Ram Charan and Jr NTR far exceed everyone’s expectations. Their acting in RRR might be their career-best yet. Their dance, action sequences and bro-mance leave the audience awestruck. It takes a lot to not compete as stars and only portray Rama Raju (Ram Charan) and Bhim (Jr NTR) throughout the film. The comedy scenes worked out too. Alia Bhatt, though has a lesser screen time, plays a pivotal role. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan play important parts with remarkable dialogues. Other notable performances of Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Rahul Ramakrishna among others are worth mentioning.

Soundtrack

M.M Keeravani puts his heart and soul into the music of the film. The background sound effects give goosebumps to the audience in the elevation and emotional scenes. A special shout out is a must to the lyrics of the song Dosti, penned by the late Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry. Naatu Naatu song is already a hit, groovy number. The choreography and the synchronized grace of both the stars are beyond anyone’s expectations. The movie ends with Ethara Janda song which has the lead actors and Rajamouli paying a guest appearance. At that moment, the audience begin to wonder what the man is made of, to have made such a beautiful film.

RRR Rant

The one and only complaint is that we wanted to see more of Alia Bhatt. But keeping in line with the story, too much focus on the flashback would have felt like a lag. The lack of continuity for properties in scenes is a minor inconvenience the audience has to bear in all Rajamouli movies. Although in all its grandeur and glory, these things go unnoticed.

RRR Rating

Yo! Vizag Rating: 4.5/5

Yo! Vizag only refrains from giving a 5/5 for this film because Rajamouli is sure to break the records and surprise everyone with his next.

Comment below with your review of RRR and do not miss this movie in Vizag’s Jagadamba.