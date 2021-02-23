A gang of unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked four persons at gunpoint and fled away with gold ornaments and cash on the Darakonda ghat road in Vizag Agency. The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of Monday.

According to sources, four individuals from Kummarapalli in Darakonda Mandal were on their way to Vizag, on Monday, on a medical emergency. The party hired a Scorpio and started from their village at 3 AM. Six armed dacoits reportedly stopped the vehicle by placing boulders on the road between 2:45 AM and 3 AM.

The driver came out to check when the group of robbers surrounded the vehicle and threatened the victims at gunpoint to hand over their cash and valuables. Reportedly, the four travellers were beaten up and were robbed of Rs 20,000/- in cash, along with gold ornaments and two mobile phones. The robbers later fled from the spot in the vehicle hired by the victims.

It may be recalled that three similar incidents have taken place in the same area over the past two months. On 14 January, a group of robbers had attacked an Assistant Engineer and his three other companions coming from Seeleru near the third curve of the Darakonda ghat road in Vizag Agency. On the following day, two more dacoities took place when a couple from Seeleru was robbed near the second curve of the Darakonda ghat road. Within hours of this incident, five tourists from Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudemin District were looted of Rs 35,000 and their mobiles when they were going to Lambasingi.

The ghat road from Darakonda to GK Veedhi Mandal Headquarters is sparsely populated and thickly forested. After sunset, the area turns to pitch dark, due to which, the dacoits have been targeting this particular stretch. Reportedly, the gangs have been operating with a similar modus operandi to carry out the robberies.