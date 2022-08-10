On 8 August 2022, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested two men accused in a robbery case that took place in an area under the MVP Police Station limits. As per the police reports, the accused robbed 14 tulas of gold, 250 grams of silver, and two laptops on the night of 5 August 2022 from the residence of Sheik Parveen.

On the morning of 6 August, Parveen raised a complaint regarding the robbery at the MVP Police Station. Based on the complainant’s statement, the Visakhapatnam City Police, acting on the orders of DCP G Naganna (Crimes), initiated a search for the robbers. After a thorough search, the culprits were arrested at 4 pm on 8 August near JR Nagar Road. The accused were identified as M Sai (A1), a resident of Kommadi, and B Shanmukha Rao (A2), a resident of Krishnarayapuram.

Later, the stolen items were recovered from the two men by the police. It was found out that the A1 was recently released from prison and was previously involved in 11 such crimes in Visakhapatnam. Sai revealed that he is an addict to alcohol, ganja, and other illicit activities. In order to repay his debts and earn easy money, Sai along with Shanmukha Rao carried out the robbery.

Dwaraka Sub-division Inspector S Vijay Kumar, ASI Shaik Khadar, ASI D Kishore Baby, PC PDV Prasad, PC K Rambabu, and PC K Srinivasa Rao of MVP Police Station were the concerned officials in solving the robbery case in Visakhapatnam.

