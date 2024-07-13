On 12 July 2024 afternoon in Yendada in Visakhapatnam, a group of eight individuals were involved in the attack against a lorry driver, stealing his cell phone and Rs 10,000 in cash from the vehicle’s cabin. The driver was beaten during the assault.

The Arilova Police received a distress call via the emergency number 112 at 2:36 PM, prompting immediate action. Crime Beat officers, along with the Law and Order unit, quickly arrived at the scene to investigate the incident.

Under the instructions of the Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police (CP), Shanka Brata Bagchi, the crime unit formed five teams to apprehend the suspects. Utilizing information and past criminal records, identification parties were established to recognize potential suspects. The first suspect identified was Ganesh.

A bike found at the scene, traced back to Vizianagaram One-Town area, appeared to be stolen. Following this lead, officers connected the bike to Ganesh, ultimately uncovering the identities and hideouts of the remaining criminals. The coordinated efforts resulted in the arrest of all eight suspects by 8:00 PM the same day. Among the eight, three were minors.

The suspects hail from RH Colony, PM Palem, with one individual from Vizianagaram, who was visiting relatives in RH Colony. This group of friends, known to each other for 5-6 years, consists mostly of school dropouts with education levels ranging from classes 6 to 9. Two of them are married. The group is notorious for engaging in alcohol and ganja consumption, nighttime joyrides, thefts, chain snatching, and assaults on non-compliant individuals.

Four bikes were recovered during the arrests, three of which were confirmed as stolen. Two stolen bikes were traced back to Vizianagaram and Maddilapalem, while the ownership of the third stolen bike is under verification due to lack of documentation.

Further details are awaited regarding the attack of the lorry driver in Yendada in Visakhapatnam.

