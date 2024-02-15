LD-D Converter of Steel Melting Shop (SMS)-2 of RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has achieved a record converter lining life of 10,000 heats on 15-02-2024 which is the best for any converter, since inception at RINL. The previous best lining life of 7847 heats was achieved in Converter A of SMS-1 of RINL in July 2019.

Congratulating the entire RINL workforce, Sri Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL said that the RINL collective’s dedication, commitment, and relentless pursuit of excellence have once again propelled RINL to new heights. “Achieving the longest lining in Converter at SMS 2 is not just a milestone; it is a testament to your collective expertise, resilience, and unwavering spirit”, Sri Atul Bhatt added.

Sri AK Bagchi, Director (Projects) and additional charge Director (Operations) RINL congratulated the entire SMS -2 collective, the Refractory Engineering Department (RED) and the supporting departments of RINL on achieving this rare feat. Sri AK Bagchi cut a cake to mark celebrations along with the youngest officer of SMS-2 Sri Vijay Singh Meena, Assistant Manager (Operations) to mark the celebrations.

Addressing the SMS-2 collective, Sri Bagchi said that the achievement of Longest Lining Life in Converter D, since inception underscores the RINL workforce’s dedication to operational excellence and efficiency. Sri AK Bagchi said that Prolonged lining life not only ensures uninterrupted production but also reflects RINL collective’s commitment to resource optimization and cost-effectiveness.

