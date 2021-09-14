Mr. Atul Bhatt has assumed charge as the new Chief Managing Director (CMD) of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) – Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) on Monday. Mr. Bhatt was earlier the Chairman and Managing Director of Metallurgical & Engineering Consultants (MECON) Limited.

Shri Atul Bhatt assumed charge as the new CMD of #RINL today. Sri Bhatt was earlier the CMD of MECON Limited. Shri Bhatt greeted #RINL collective on this occasion. #RINL collective extended warm welcome to him. @SteelMinIndia @RCP_Singh @PIBSteel @MECONLimited @fskulaste pic.twitter.com/slDD5OG0Gn — RINL (@RINL_VSP) September 13, 2021

Taking charge, Mr. Bhatt addressed and greeted the RINL collective on this occasion. He said that the RINL-VSP collective is highly known for their commendable work and team spirit.

RINL Directors, senior officers, representatives of Steel Executive Association, and trade unions extended warm welcome and greetings.

About The New RINL Chief Managing Director

Mr. Bhatt graduated from IIT, Delhi (1986) in Chemical Engineering and holds a Postgraduate Degree in Management from IIM, Calcutta (1989).

Before taking charge as the Chief Managing Director of RINL, Atul Bhatt was CMD, MECON Limited from 01.10.2016. Prior to joining MECON he was Executive Director (Business Development and Corporate Planning) at National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC). He was instrumental in the formulation of Strategic Management Plan 2025 for NMDCas well as being responsible for all mergers & acquisition activities of the company.

Mr. Bhatt had previously served in ArcelorMittal as General Manager (Mergers & Acquisition) based in London, UK, and also as Country Manager (Iran) based in Tehran, Iran. He also worked in Tata Steel for a number of years, where he started his career as a Graduate Trainee in 1986.

Fall Of Events At RINL-VSP