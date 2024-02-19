Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, marked its 42nd Formation Day on 18 February, 2024 at Ukkunagaram. The celebration had many interesting activities planned and various officials from RINL in attendance.

The RINL Formation Day kicked off with an exhibition at the Ukkunagaram Club. Students from the township’s schools put up projects related to science, environment, and social issues on display. Atul Bhatt, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of RINL, and Nupur Bhatt, President of Visteel Mahila Samithi, inaugurated the exhibition. Following this, the students also put up various cultural programs showcasing the diversity and talent of Ukkunagaram.

The Chairman and Managing Director congratulated the RINL collective for their achievements so far. He said, “We have a great responsibility on our shoulders to carry on the tradition of making RINL the most preferred steel company. I am sure with the passion, dedication and indomitable spirit of the RINL collective, we will definitely keep the flag of RINL flying high. On this occasion let us together pledge to make 2024 a turnaround year for RINL”. He also presented the prestigious ‘Jawaharlal Nehru Award’ to selected employees (executives and non-executives) for their outstanding performance. Additionally, he distributed the CISF Commendation Awards, which honored members of the Central Industrial Security Force (CIDF) personnel for their exemplary service.

The Formation Day celebrations also included a mass tree plantation drive near the Learning and Development Centre (L&DC) of RINL. Two hundred hybrid coconut saplings were planted by the directors and senior officials. Later, a health run was flagged off by DK Mohanty, Director (Commercial) of RINL, where several school children participated.

RINL also witnessed an active participation from directors, senior officers of various departments, union representatives, members of the Visteel Mahila Samithi, and the CISF Commandant.