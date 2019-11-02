Director Ram Gopal Varma has once again quirked up social media with his amusing tweets. Releasing the song ‘Nene KA Paul’ from his upcoming film ‘Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu’ on Saturday, the director posted a trademark sarcastic tweet. While the sarcasm of RGV isn’t anything new to fans, his Twitter post on Saturday, grabbed eyeballs for mentioning ace director SS Rajamouli.

“If Joker is such a big hit in India a biopic on KA Paul will be bigger than Baahubali 3. I heard SS Rajamouli is already in talks with KA Paul in Washington DC. This KA Paul only phoned me and told me,” Varma tweeted.

However, taking users by surprise, the Baahubali director, who usually doesn’t respond to such tweets, tweeted back, “Nanu involve cheyyakandi ‘Raju’ garu..” (which translates to “Do not involve me, Mr Raju”).

Here’s how RGV responded to the quirky reply of SS Rajamouli:

The Twitter conversation between RGV and Rajamouli has gone viral, leading to several memes on social media.