India bids adieu to one of its legends, ‘The Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh who passed away due to post Covid-19 complications at the age of 91. It’s indeed with a heavy heart that India bids adieu to the elite sprinter who inspired countless sportspersons in the country. India received its first individual Olympic medal in 2008, but every Indian knows the story of that whisker of a second in 1960 when Milkha Singh missed out on Olympic glory.

The partition got Milkha Singh to India, and the Indian army discovered his latent talent and nurtured it. While all was not over a platter, Milkha Singh’s upbringing was what molded him as an athletic sprinter. He lost his parents, two sisters, and a brother at a very tender age leaving him to fetch for himself. The film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a beautiful ode to the legendary Indian athlete.

Achievements

Milkha Singh’s journey witnessed many firsts both nationally and internationally. Milkha Singh was the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal at the Cardiff Commonwealth Games in the 400m in 1958. He won the 200m – 400m double at the Tokyo Asian Games in the same year. Milkha Singh’s forte was the 400m race which he also won the 400m race at the Asian Games in Jakarta in 1962. A team player that he was, he won the Gold medal for the 4 x 400m relay at the Asian Games, Jakarta. But his one race will forever remain etched in the history of India’s athletic journey, and it was also Milkha Singh’s favorite. In the 1960 Olympics 400m final race, Milkha Singh finished fourth, missing the Bronze medal by a whisker of a second but making a national record of 45.73 which stood for 38 years.

Milkha Singh has been a driving force for Indian sports and athletics throughout his life. For all the legendary achievements and contributions to the athletic community, Milkha Singh was awarded the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honors in the year 1959. Post his retirement from the tracks, Milkha Singh contributed to the sport as an administrator till his last breath. His son, Jeev Milkha Singh is a widely renowned Indian golfer.

As India bids adieu to Milkha Singh, the President, the Prime Minister, Sachin Tendulkar, Farhan Akhtar, PT Usha tweeted, expressing their condolences on the loss of the legend.

The passing of sporting icon Milkha Singh fills my heart with grief. The story of his struggles and strength of character will continue to inspire generations of Indians. My deepest condolences to his family members, and countless admirers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 18, 2021

I had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago. Little did I know that it would be our last conversation. Several budding athletes will derive strength from his life journey. My condolences to his family and many admirers all over the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2021

Rest in Peace our very own ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh ji. Your demise has left a deep void in every Indian’s heart today, but you shall keep inspiring several generations to come. pic.twitter.com/ImljefeUEN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 19, 2021

Dark clouds of sadness prevail with the demise of my idol and inspiration Milkha Singhji. His story of sheer determination and hard work inspired millions and will continue to do so. As a tribute to him, students of Usha School paid homage to the legend.

Rest in Peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mLBQQ2ge3v — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) June 19, 2021

Milkha Singh had been hospitalised on 24 May 2021 after testing positive for Covid-19. Reportedly, he was fully confident of making a speedy recovery. But he passed away on Friday night after his wife Nirmal Kaur had died last Sunday. 18 June 2021 will forever be remembered as the day India lost a gem too valuable. But Milkha Singh’s legacy will continue to inspire millions more Indians.