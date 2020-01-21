Republic Day celebrations in AP shifted from Vizag to Vijayawada

In a sudden turn of events, the much-anticipated Republic Day celebrations in Andhra Pradesh have been shifted from Vizag to Vijayawada. As per early reports, the parade is likely to be held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Reportedly, officials in Vijayawada were directed on Tuesday to make the necessary arrangements to conduct the Republic Day parade. While the reason for the same is yet to be known, the decision by the State Government comes as the Beach Road in Vizag has been gearing up to host Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan, and other dignitaries at the high-profile event on 26 January.

It may be noted that the district officials in Vizag, following the State Government’s earlier announcement of holding the R-Day fete in the city, began making arrangements on war-footing. From placing traffic restrictions on the Beach Road to facilitate parade’s practice sessions to constituting about 16 teams for organising the Republic Day events in a hassle-free manner, several measures were taken. Reportedly, close to 150 rooms were also booked at different places including Andhra University Platinum Guest House, HPCL and railway guest houses, Novotel, Daspalla, Meghalaya, and other hotels.