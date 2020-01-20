Beach Road in Visakhapatnam gears up to host Republic Day 2020

The Beach Road in Visakhapatnam has been gearing up to host the upcoming Republic Day celebrations in style. The high-profile event will be graced by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan and several other dignitaries. Reportedly, the prominent personalities will be arriving in the city on 25 January.

With less than a week to go to the fete, the district administration has been busy making the arrangements by the beach. Leaving no stone unturned in making the event a huge success, the authorities in Visakhapatnam have constituted 16 committees for organising the Republic Day events in a hassle-free manner. City Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Meena said that several police teams will be deployed to tighten the security cover on 26 January.

It may be noted that the practice sessions for the parade are currently underway at the Beach Road. Traffic restrictions and diversions have already been put in place on the stretch to facilitate the same.

While the Governor will stay at Governor’s Bungalow, the Chief Minister will take accommodation at the Port Guest House. Additionally, 150 rooms have been booked at Andhra University Platinum Guest House, HPCL and railway guest houses, Novotel, Daspalla, Meghalaya, and other hotels in Visakhapatnam.