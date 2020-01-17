With the State Government set to organise the Republic Day 2020 parade in Vizag, the city police and other officials have been decking up the stage to hold the high-profile event. On Thursday, City Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Meena inspected the RK Beach Road, which will be hosting the Republic Day celebrations in the city.

With the practice sessions for the parade getting underway, the police have imposed traffic restrictions on the Beach Road from 17 January to 25 January. The curbs will be in effect from 5:30 AM to 11:30 AM and 3 PM to 5 PM during the specified dates.

Those going towards the NTR statue from the Park Hotel via the Beach Road stretch will have to take a diversion from Pandurangapuram and go via the All India Radio junction. On the other hand, motorists travelling from the NTR statue to Pandurangapuram will have to take a diversion through the All India Radio junction.

Walking will not be permitted in the morning on the Beach Road between NTR statue and Pandurangapuram junction. Furthermore, vehicles can’t be parked from NTR statue to All India Radio junction, from NTR statue to Pandurangapuram junction, and from All India Radio Junction to Pandurangapuram junction in Vizag.

People living in the vicinity of RK Beach should obtain residential passes from III Town Traffic Circle Inspector for hassle-free commutation in the area. Assistant Commissioner of Police, (Traffic) Zone I, Chowdary Papa Rao informed that the residents can contact the Circle Inspector on 73822 96905 to obtain the passes.

The Republic Day celebrations in Vizag will be graced by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan and several other dignitaries from the State Government.