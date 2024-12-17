Nothing feels better than a hot water shower during the chilly winter, right? Now, imagine swapping your regular bath with a natural hot water spring surrounded by beautiful nature. Sounds dreamy, doesn’t it? To make that dream come true, here we are with a list of hot water springs near Visakhapatnam!

1. Taptapani

Taptapani is an amazing hot spring in the Gajapathi District of Odisha. The name Taptapani translates to boiling water.

Visitors can enjoy the water from the hot spring at the pond constructed beside the spring. The cottage nearby, Panthanivas, provides amazing views of the surroundings. The forest department also manages a deer park here that adds to the overall vibe.

Location: Mohana Town, Gajapathi district

Distance: 315 km

2. Atri

One of the famous hot water springs of Odisha is Atri Hot Water Springs, located about 15 km from Khorda city. The temperature of the water here remains at an average of 55ºC during the daytime. It contains a small amount of sulphur as well.

The Odisha Tourism Department has constructed a bathing complex nearby to make the hot spring easily accessible to pilgrims and devotees who visit this place for the famous Temple Hattakeshwar.

Location: Khodhra district, Odisha

Distance: 426 km

3. Gundala

Gundala in the Khammam district of Andhra Pradesh is known to be home to many hot springs. It is believed that during the harsh months of winter, the trinity gods, Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva, come to the town to bathe in these hot springs. Thus, locals believe that the hot springs here have healing properties.

Location: Bhadrachalam, Kammam

Distance: 338 km

4. Mahanandi

Mahanandhi is a village located to the east of the Nallamalla Hills of Nandyala District, Andhra Pradesh. The Mahanandiswara Swamy Temple, an important shrine, is located here.

The ponds here, are famous for being crystalline and full of healing properties.

The place has consistent water flow that comes from a peculiar water source located at the Garbhagruha, just below the temple’s Swayambu Linga.

The temple is well known for Koneru, a holy pool, and it is said that the water here becomes pretty hot during the winter and vice versa in summer.

Location: Nallamalla Hills, Nandyal, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh

Distance: 663 km

So, this winter, ditch regular baths and take an adventure to these natural hot water springs near Visakhapatnam. Let us know which of these places you want to visit in the comments!

