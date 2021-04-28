Last updated 7 mins ago

The registration for vaccination, for people above 18 years started today at 4 PM. In a bid to curb the perpetual rise in Covid-19 cases, the Government has decided for a third phase of vaccination. In a tweet made earlier today through the Arogya Setu handle, the Government announced the registration for vaccination of people above 18 years of age. Registration can be done either through India’s vaccination CoWIN portal or the Arogya Setu app. But it is now being reported that due to server problems, applicants have been unable to receive OTP on their mobile numbers. Netizens were quick to jump on this and start making memes on the government’s poor digital services.

The registration would be for all the people above 18 years up to 44 years who are eligible for vaccination. People above the age of 45 would continue to get their jabs. The registration is being done for both Covaxin as well as Covisheild. All the people, in the eligible age bracket, would start receiving vaccines from May 1. The registered people will get the prescribed doses at vaccination centers near them, depending on availability.

Eligible candidates can now register on the CoWIN portal, Arogya Setu app or Umang app. The steps to do registration for vaccination on the CoWIN are as follows:

#1 On your browser, login at cowin.gov.in

#2 Register yourself using your mobile number.

#3 Enter your details which will be your unique ID. Only Government approved IDs, such as Aadhaar card, Driving license, PAN card, are eligible.

#4 Schedule the date and time, for your vaccination, at a centre closest to you.

#5 Check the confirmation SMS that would be sent to your registered mobile number.

#6 On the appointed day, reach your respective centres carrying the confirmation SMS and registered ID

The following is the procedure to follow in order to register yourself for vaccination on the Arogya Setu app:

#1 Open the Arogya Setu App available on your mobile. You can download the app from Google Play Store.

#2 Click on the CoWIN tab and press on the vaccination option.

#3 You would be asked for the registered phone number. An OTP would be sent on the number for verification.

#4 You can then register by entering details about yourself using a Government approved ID.

#5 On scheduling the vaccination, you would be required to enter your area pin code. The app would display the centres in your area for you to select your desired centre.

#6 Select the desired time and date for vaccination, starting May 1.

People qualified for the third drive can also do registration for vaccination on the Umang App as well, following similar steps as CoWIN. It is important to participate in the vaccination drive and get yourself vaccinated to ensure restraint on the growth of Coronavirus. Keep yourself away from false messages being forwarded and any other misinformation regarding vaccines.