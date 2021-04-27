Last updated 46 mins ago

With a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in Andhra Pradesh, State Medical and Health officials have delayed vaccination drives for people above the age of 18 years. The vaccination drive in AP for this category was slated to begin from 1 May 2021 but has now been postponed indefinitely. The drive is likely to begin from June, post availability of stock. During a press conference, Health, Medical and Family Welfare Principal Secretary Mr. Anil Kumar Singhal IAS said that so far, vaccines are being administered to people above 45 years and the stock is allocated for them. Plans to begin vaccination drive in AP for those between 18-45 years are getting delayed, due to insufficient stock of vaccines.

With an approximate population of 2 crore people between 18-45 years in Andhra Pradesh, the officials are still under talks with the private suppliers who are yet to make an agreement on supply of vaccine in Andhra Pradesh. Once they are ready with the vaccine supply, which is tentatively by June, the people under 18-45 age category can be administered with free vaccines.

While this is the situation regarding vaccination in Andhra Pradesh, doctors who have been continuously fighting to save lives are asking people, especially youngsters to stay home and strictly follow Covid-19 norms while outside.. It has been observed that it is the youngsters who will be most affected in the second wave, as many deaths are being recorded among people between 30-35 years of age. According to the Head of Microbiology Department, Andhra Medical College, Dr. P Appa Rao, “The second wave of Covid-19 is an immune attack which is mostly affecting youngsters who are supposed to have good immune systems. They should be protected, vaccinated and self isolated. Youngsters should avoid gathering with family or friends outside. It is always better for them to stay in highly ventilated rooms with doors and windows open and get good sunlight in the rooms.” Especially now that the vaccination drive in AP for ages 18-45 is going to be delayed, it becomes even more critical for youngsters to act responsibly.

Doctors who have been observing the covid-19 cases registered on a daily basis said that there are many deaths in youngsters affected with severe pneumonia, drop in oxygen levels. In most cases, youngsters are prone to neglect Covid-19 norms by going to parties, gatherings with friends, and movies.

“I have been recently hearing about youngsters being affected, deaths occurring in the age group of 30- 32 year old. It is high time, that young people become alert about the pandemic. They should avoid going out with friends, movies and roaming around unnecessarily”, said Usha, a homemaker.

With close to 10,000 new Covid-19 cases and the number of active cases crossing 95,000 in Andhra Pradesh, the second wave of the pandemic is showing no signs of receding any time soon. And now that it has been revealed that the vaccination drive for the ages 18-45 is going to be delayed in AP, it becomes pertinent that the people falling in this category take every possible step to prevent themselves from contracting the virus.

People are advised to stay within their homes, wear a face mask and maintain physical distancing. Only by being disciplined, can we get through these troubling times.