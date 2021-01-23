The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is likely to develop the Regimental Lines Cemetery in the city into a park. On Friday, GVMC Commissioner, G Srijana, along with other higher officials, inspected the historic site at Jagadamba Junction in the city.

Upon inspection of the site, the Visakhapatnam Municipal Commissioner directed the engineering officials to make plans for developing the Regimental Lines Cemetery into an exemplary park. She further told the concerned officials to immediately clear the site off shrubs and litter.

Commissioner @GVMC_OFFICIAL visits Dutch Cemetery along with the @GVMC_OFFICIAL officials. pic.twitter.com/LcxG2ayYtw — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) January 22, 2021

Later in the day, the GVMC Commissioner visited the iconic Town Hall and Old Municipal Office to review the progress of the renovation works. She further instructed the Chief Engineer to complete the works of the open-air theatre at the earliest.

Commissioner @GVMC_OFFICIAL visits Town Hall (Old Muncipal Hall). pic.twitter.com/mEt81Jx738 — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) January 22, 2021

Chief Engineer M Venkateswara Rao, Chief City Planner Vidyullatha, Project Director (UCD) Y Srinivasa Rao, ADH Damodhara Rao, and others took part in the inspection of the sites.